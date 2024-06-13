Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTEN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,827. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 564.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $2,830,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 272,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

