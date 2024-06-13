Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) is Gendell Jeffrey L’s 7th Largest Position

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067,230 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 127,244 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $50,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $173,838,000 after purchasing an additional 273,768 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,125. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

