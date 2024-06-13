Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTC:PPAL)

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Price Performance
PPAL opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.
About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans
