Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTC:PPAL)

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPALGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

PPAL opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

