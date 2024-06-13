PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.22. 755,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,346. The firm has a market cap of $223.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

