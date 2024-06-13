Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Peraso Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRSO remained flat at $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 258,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. Peraso has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 135.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peraso

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,582.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Peraso in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

