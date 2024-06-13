Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,618,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,601.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.05. 54,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

