Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,928.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,730,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

