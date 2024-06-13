Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 6,612,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

