Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $128.37. 179,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,498. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.