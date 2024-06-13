Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 425 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,394,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,553,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.97. 624,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

