Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 8,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 33,879,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,621,320. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of -460.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

