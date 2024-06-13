Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 7,102,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,571,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 102,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.7% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 180,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

