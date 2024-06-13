PFM Health Sciences LP Decreases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,932 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.33% of Acadia Healthcare worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 794,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

