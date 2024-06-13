PFM Health Sciences LP Has $44.54 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises 2.7% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE THC traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 855,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,443. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

