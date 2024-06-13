PFM Health Sciences LP Trims Stock Holdings in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX)

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its stake in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,397 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 2.74% of Turnstone Biologics worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSBX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,454. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics Corp. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

