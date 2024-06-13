Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,951 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $302,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $398,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,170,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,919 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

PM traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

