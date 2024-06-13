Pickering Energy Partners LP Makes New $232,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.9% of Pickering Energy Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.86. 5,939,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

