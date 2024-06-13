Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 4.8%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 416,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,272,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 190,510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.