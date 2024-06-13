Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PLTK traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 260,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 86.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 134,195 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.