Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 5,575,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,999,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

