Plustick Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Plustick Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Innodata accounts for 2.8% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 479,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,099. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.65 million, a P/E ratio of 260.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

INOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

