PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Position Lifted by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 2.88% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. CLSA raised PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.