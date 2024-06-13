PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at PodcastOne

In other news, Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,240.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 68,839 shares of company stock valued at $130,021.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

PODC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. PodcastOne has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

