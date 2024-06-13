Polygon (MATIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $328.32 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $6.04 billion and approximately $328.32 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,897,485,426 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

