PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $254.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00119297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.