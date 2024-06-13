PotCoin (POT) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $18.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00115908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

