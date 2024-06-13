Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,276 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

THC traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $139.48. 855,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

