Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,762 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 1,186,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,329. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

