Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,961 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 1.0% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

