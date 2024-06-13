Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of LivaNova worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 301,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $52.29. 384,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,061. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

