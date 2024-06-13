Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 870.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.74. 8,408,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

