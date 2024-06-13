Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord comprises approximately 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Regal Rexnord worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 273,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,643. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -297.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

