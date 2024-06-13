Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 156,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $69,274,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in National Vision by 2,063.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Vision by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 654,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in National Vision by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

