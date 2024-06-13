Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $586.54. 567,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,025. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $557.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.