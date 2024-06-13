Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of PRRFY remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

