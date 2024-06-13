Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of PRRFY remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.
Premier Foods Company Profile
