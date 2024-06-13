Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 279,866 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,866 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,683,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.89. 1,548,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

