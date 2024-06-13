Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,244,074 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.00% of Zoetis worth $2,707,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 77,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.6 %

Zoetis stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average of $179.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

