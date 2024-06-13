Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.97 Billion Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.52% of Synopsys worth $1,968,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $586.54. 567,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,025. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.91 and a 200-day moving average of $551.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

