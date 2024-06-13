Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,118,056 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Kenvue worth $2,353,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $35,544,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Kenvue stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,767,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,927,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.