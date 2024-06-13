Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 371,510 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.36% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,182,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.23. The stock had a trading volume of 232,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,050. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.92 and a 200 day moving average of $415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.