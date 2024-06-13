Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 141,322 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.23% of Linde worth $4,434,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LIN traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.80. 1,649,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,002. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.32. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.