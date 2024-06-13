Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,625,472 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.90% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $2,561,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,701,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,326,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,627,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.76. 4,049,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.