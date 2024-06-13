Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 590,533 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,876,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,029. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

