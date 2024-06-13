Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 505,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,825,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 505,828 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.73% of Netflix worth $5,757,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $653.26. 1,852,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.08. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.06.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

