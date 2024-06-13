Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.5 %

ON stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,558. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

