Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Booking by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 44,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $220,080,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Booking by 1,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,856.14. The stock had a trading volume of 153,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,948. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,579.36 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,662.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,563.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

