Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $594.62. 2,132,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,905. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.46 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.