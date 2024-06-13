Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,292,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,452,000 after buying an additional 105,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.02. 1,737,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.66. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,657,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,906 shares of company stock worth $53,794,144. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

