Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 73.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,313,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $586.54. The company had a trading volume of 567,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

