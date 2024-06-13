Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 19,453 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $196.28. 3,401,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,357. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

